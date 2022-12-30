NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Friday, December 30

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Happy Friday! As you gear up to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the New Year this weekend, I just want to celebrate something: me. Since 11/19, my picks in my articles have hit at just under 60%. That's money in the bank y'all! If you've been along for the ride, thank you. If you haven't, well, better luck next year. Or just follow my picks in 2023, these Rotowire folks haven't tossed me to the curb just yet. In the spirit of padding the stats, I've got your best bet for all 4 NHL games tonight. Enjoy…

NHL Expert Picks Tonight

Predators vs Ducks

This is a channel-changer game, and I wish it weren't. This matchup would've been cool in like 2011 when both clubs were good, but the Predators are the definition of a middling squad and the Ducks are in the throes of a rebuild. These teams met in Nashville on 11/29 and the Preds scraped out a 2-1 victory in overtime. The Predators recently have only won 2 of their last 10, with somewhat respectable 1-goal losses to the Western Conference stalwarts in the Stars, Avalanche, and Jets in that stretch. The Ducks, on the other hand, are 4-5-1 in their last 10, which is rather impressive for the team with the 3rd-worst record in the league, and they just knocked off the Golden Knights in Anaheim on Wednesday in a shootout. The Ducks did give up 51 shots in that tilt though, so their goalie stole that one. He may have to do the same tonight. But will he?

Predators ML -155

Devils vs Penguins

My how the mighty have fallen, and that is in direct reference to the Devils. They came out scorching in the first quarter of the season, and since their 13-game win streak ended with their Nov. 21 win over the Oilers, the Devils have gone 6-8-2. They're 2-7-1 in their last 10, and they've lost 2 straight (to the vaunted Bruins, but still). They roll into Pittsburgh badly in need of a win, especially since 4 Metropolitan Division teams, including their opponent tonight the Penguins, are now within 2 points of them for 2nd place in the division. On the other hand, the Pens have been doing more winning than losing in that same timeframe, but have dropped their first 2 games after Christmas falling at the hands of the Islanders and Red Wings on back-to-back nights. Both of these teams need to snap their 2-game losing skids. The Devils pushed the Bruins to the brink in their past 2 games and outshot them despite losing both contests. The Penguins got worked by the Islanders and then blew a 4-goal lead to the Red Wings on home ice on Tuesday.

Devils ML +100

Panthers vs Hurricanes

The Panthers needed a win last night against the Canadiens, and they got it on the back of Aleksander Barkov's return to the lineup potting a hat trick in the first period to snap a 3-game losing skid. They travel up to Raleigh to take on the Hurricanes who have not lost in regulation in their last 15 games and only have 2 overtime losses in that stretch. They're a force right now, especially on home ice where they're 11-3-1 on the year so far. The Panthers tend to struggle on the road too with a 7-11-1 record and have lost 4 of their last 5 away games. These teams have played once already this season, way back on 11/9 when the Cats shut the Canes out in Sunrise 3-0. But that was ages ago for both clubs, so I'm not giving it much value at this point. Let's ride the hot hand against a shaky road team that played 24 hours ago.

Hurricanes ML -180

Oilers vs Kraken

Whether it seems it or not, now is the time when playoff implications actually start to take shape and this contest is evidence of that. The Kraken and Oilers are deadlocked at 40 points apiece but the Kraken have the tiebreaker edge on the Oilers for the final Wild Card slot in the Western Conference. This game actually matters, and I expect both teams to come out playing as such. The Oilers desperately want to take the next step a season removed from a trip to the Western Conference Final, especially with Connor McDavid playing at an unbelievable, generationally exceptional level. They can look convincing at times like they did when they beat the Stars 6-3 in Dallas on 12/21. But then they can be disappointing, like when they lose 5-2 at home to the Canucks. The Kraken in their second season as a franchise are just getting their feet wet with winning, and after a 10-1-1 November, they're only 4-6-1 in December. They just lost 3-2 on home ice to the Flames on Wednesday, the same team that the Oilers beat in Calgary the night before. Vegas can't seem to pick a favorite since both teams are at -110 on the moneyline so after saying a prayer to the hockey gods, I'm riding Connor McJesus.

Oilers ML -110

Happy hunting y'all!