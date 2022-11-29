NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Tuesday, November 29

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting: NHL Moneyline and Puckline Bets for Tuesday, November 29

We've got a smorgasbord of NHL bets for you tonight! Open up wide, because I'm serving a hot, juicy platter of picks with a bet for each of the 9 games on tonight's slate. Feast away, my friends!

NHL Best Bets Tonight

Hurricanes vs Penguins

This is a tale of two teams trending in two different directions. The Penguins are hot. Their loss to the Leafs on 11/26 snapped a 5-game winning streak and their 7-2-1 in their last 10. The Canes squeaked out a 3-2 win against the Flames on 11/26 that snapped a 4-game losing streak, arriving in the Steel City 3-3-4 in their last 10. 5 of their last 6 have been 1-goal games though, so something tells me they're due. Can the Pens defend home ice and stay hot, or will the Canes shake off the yips and get a well-earned road victory?

Hurricanes ML +100

Lightning vs Bruins

The Bolts mustered a late 3rd-period rally to beat the Sabres in overtime in Buffalo last night, scoring 2 goals in the final 6 minutes to send it to OT. The Bruins beat the Lightning 5-3 in Tampa on 11/21 as part of their 8-2 stretch over their last 10 games. They're undefeated at home on the campaign so far too. Is tonight the night they lose in front of their fans for the first time?

Bruins ML -165

Sharks vs Canadiens

While neither of these teams is wowing anyone this season, they are not for the faint of heart. The Sharks boast road wins against the Stars, Wild, and Golden Knights to account for 3 of their 4 wins in their last 10 outings. The Canadiens are technically above .500 on the year so far which no one really expected much. They're beating teams that they're supposed to beat, namely the Canucks, Flyers, Blue Jackets, and Blackhawks of late. But they're still having a tough time against respected teams like the Jets, Golden Knights, Devils, and Wild. So, the question is, are the Sharks a team they're supposed to beat?

Sharks ML -110

Islanders vs Flyers

Woof. Perhaps my two least favorite teams in the NHL… it's literally an obligation that I am writing this paragraph. I do not support their success unless it benefits me in some way. It did just that on 11/26 when I picked the Isles to cover the -1.5 puck line against the visiting Flyers. They did. That 5-2 contest on the Island was the last game either team played. The Flyers have lost 10 straight. The Islanders have won 4 straight. Which streak stays alive in Philly tonight?

Flyers PL -170

Avalanche vs Jets

The Avalanche are 8-2 in their last 10 and are one of the hottest teams in the league right now. They roll into Winnipeg with a 7-3 road record, which is better than their winning percentage at home. The Jets could make a case for one of the hottest teams in the league too, coming into tonight's matchup 7-3. They also play their best hockey on home ice sitting at 7-2. These teams went to overtime way back on 10/19 which ended in a 4-3 Jets win in Denver.

Avalanche ML -140

Ducks vs Predators

Not going to overthink this one. The Predators, much like any opponent that plays the Ducks, are the heavy favorite at -230 on the moneyline. The question here is what to do about the puck line… will the Ducks cover the +1.5 spread? They're 2-8 in their last 10, and they've covered in 5 of those. The Predators are notoriously tough at home in Bridgestone Arena but are a pedestrian 6-3-2 on the year there so far. Tisk tisk…

Ducks PL -125

Panthers vs Flames

These teams played a barnburner in Sunrise back on 11/19, ending with a Flames W 5-4 in a shootout. This is Matthew Tkachuk's first game in front of the Sea Of Red since (essentially) forcing a trade over the summer. Expect the boo birds to lay it on thick.

Flames ML -145

Capitals vs Canucks

The Capitals went to a gun range as a team on their day off in Vancouver. How do you bet against this kind of guy's trip energy ?

Capitals ML +100

Kraken vs Kings

How 'bout them Kraken, y'all? They're flying into LA on a 5-game heater and an 8-1-1 record in their last 10. Maybe most perplexing is their road record so far: 7-1-1. They've already beat the Kings twice this year: 4-1 in LA on Oct. 13 and 3-2 in OT in Seattle on 11/19. The Kings have looked a little shaky of late too, with recent losses to the lowly Canucks and Senators as black marks on their 5-3-2 record in their last 10. Logic would say to hammer the Kraken. But for some reason, Vegas has the Kings as the slight favorite. Logic or Vegas?

Kings ML -120

Happy hunting y'all!