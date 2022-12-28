NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Wednesday, December 28

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

We've got five games of NHL action tonight, and I've got a bet for every single one of 'em.

NHL Best Bets Tonight

Canadiens vs Lightning

The Lightning enter this tilt having lost 2 straight. I don't think they lose three in a row, especially when they beat the Habs 5-1 in Montreal on 12/1. This is a quick decision.

Lightning PL -135

Bruins vs Devils

These teams met just this past Friday and the Bruins got a 4-3 victory on the road. They're running it back again tonight at the Prudential Center. The B's played last night in Ottawa and let a 3-2 game slip away in a shootout despite peppering 51 shots on net. The Devils have 1 win in their last 8 games, so they'll be looking to come out of their Christmas break with a victory over the top team in the East, especially with the Bruins on the second night of a back-to-back. When they played each other last week, the Devils went up 1-0 after the first period, the B's put up 4 goals in the 2nd period and looked to run away with it but then the Devils clawed back to make it a 4-3 game in the third. It's a tough bet in this one though. The Bruins are firing on all cylinders and would be hard-pressed to drop a 2nd straight game. Yet, the Devils were one of the hottest teams in the league just a few weeks ago, and are due to get off the snide. It's a toss-up, which is why both squads are an even -110 on the moneyline. If you read my articles often, you'll know I love pucks on net. In last Friday's tilt, the Devils outshot the Bruins 40-23.

Devils ML -110

Red Wings vs Penguins

The Wings have had a full week of rest following their 7-4 win over the Lightning on 12/21. That score looks impressive at first glance, but goals 6 and 7 for the Wings were empty netters, and the Bolts outshot 'em. That was their first win in 6 games too, and they're only 3-5-2 in their last 10. The Penguins come into Detroit after getting smoked 5-1 in Long Island last night where the Islanders outshot them 42-21 and pretty much controlled the whole game, especially after a 3-goal second period. The Penguins have gone 7-2-1 in their last 10 though and have won 13 of their last 20. One could argue that the fresher legs should prevail with one team coming off a prolonged break (for regular season standards) and another playing the second game of a back-to-back. But I think the Pens will have more jump in front of their home crowd tonight.

Penguins ML -195

Flames vs Kraken

For a guy who loves teams that get pucks on net, the Flames are a major disappointment. They consistently outshoot their opponents, like they did last night on home ice against the rival Oilers 47-22, but somehow lose more than they win, also like they did last night against Edmonton. Another example of this was when they last played the Kraken, their opponent tonight. This was way back on 11/1, but the Flames tallied 40 shots to the Kraken's 26, but still lost 5-4. They're getting an abundance of chances on a regular basis, but the goals just don't seem to be dropping the way coach Darryl Sutter would like 'em to. They also continue to be on the wrong side of 1-goal games with 8 of their last 10 losses coming by that margin. The Kraken have been wobbly of late as well, going 4-5-1 in their last 10. Vegas doesn't really know what to do with this one either, putting both squads at -110 on the moneyline. I'm giving the edge to the home team.

Kraken ML -110

Golden Knights vs Ducks

The Ducks have played 1-goal games in 7 of their last 10 home games. The Golden Knights just played in LA last night and lost 4-2 to the Kings. It'd be tough to predict they lose 2 in a row, especially since they're 14-3-1 on the road so far this season, but teams seem to have trouble playing in Anaheim the night after facing off in LA.

Ducks PL -150

Happy hunting y'all!