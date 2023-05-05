Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

To this point, the NHL playoffs have effectively been multigame affairs, save for a Game 7 in the last series standing of round one. That is no longer the case. Friday sees only one NHL game on the docket. It's Game 2 between the Hurricanes and Devils. That means single-game DFS rules. You have $120 in salary for five players. Your superstar earns you 1.5 times the points. Here's a lineup that intrigued me.

SUPERSTAR

Sebastian Aho, CAR vs. NJD ($23): As you are about to see, I am all in on the Hurricanes on Friday, mostly because I am high on the Hurricanes as a defensive team, which leaves me down on the Devils. Carolina finished second in GAA and penalty-kill percentage, and first in shots on net allowed per contest. In Game 1, Frederik Andersen only had to make 17 saves, because he only faced 18 shots. Meanwhile, postseason star Akira Schmid was pulled, and maybe now is the time to remember that he is a rookie with limited NHL run. Anyway, that brings me to Aho, who has five goals and five assists in his last eight games, and has only been held without a point once this postseason.

FLEX

Jack Hughes, NJD at CAR ($31): Hughes is the only Devil in this lineup. He's so good offensively that he's hard to keep entirely in check, especially as a shooter. The middle Hughes brother had 336 shots on net in 78 regular-season games, and he's added 34 more in the playoffs. If anybody can solve the Hurricanes, it's Hughes.

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. NJD ($29): You remember the part where I was talking about Andersen only facing 18 shots in Game 1, right? Also the stuff about the Hurricanes being first in shots on net allowed per game and second in GAA and penalty-kill percentage. Carolina cruised at home in Game 1. Even if the Hurricanes lose Game 2, which I'm not counting on, it likely will be in a low-scoring affair.

Martin Necas, CAR vs. NJD ($20): Necas has had issues producing points in the playoffs, but he's put 18 shots on net in seven games. His 5.6 shooting percentage is not likely to be sustained. He had an 11.7 shooting percentage during the regular season, when he tallied 28 goals. Schmid may have shut out the Rangers in game 7, but that start was sandwiched by games where he allowed eight goals total on 40 shots.

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. NJD ($17): Jarvis is on Aho's wing on the first line. He's also started 63.6 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone in the playoffs. The only players ahead of him are Aho and two fourth liners. Throw in the fact that Jarvis has averaged 4:06 per game on the power play in the postseason and opportunity is there for the young wing. That has helped him tally five points and 19 shots on net.

