Adam Gaudette News: Tallies in Monday's win

Gaudette scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

This was Gaudette's third goal over his last six games. That uptick in production has earned him a look on the top line at even strength, though he still had just 12:56 of ice time Monday, his most in a game since Nov. 7. The 28-year-old has played better than expected so far with nine goals, one helper, 28 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating across 20 outings. He carries a little fantasy value in deeper formats that reward goals, though he's also shooting 32.1 percent, a mark that's destined to drop over time.