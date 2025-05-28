Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adam Lowry headshot

Adam Lowry Injury: Undergoes surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 1:48pm

Lowry underwent hip surgery Tuesday and will be out 5-6 months.

Based on his timeline, Lowry is likely to miss at least the first month of the 2025-26 campaign, though it could certainly be longer. The 32-year-old center has reached the 30-point threshold in each of the last three seasons but could be in danger of missing that mark given his time out of the lineup. With Lowry potentially on the shelf for 1-2 months next year, youngsters like Brayden Yager or Brad Lambert could make the Opening Night roster in October.

Adam Lowry
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now