Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alec Martinez headshot

Alec Martinez News: Taken off injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 1:31pm

Martinez (groin) was activated off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with Seattle, per the NHL media site.

Martinez was officially deemed a game-time decision by head coach Luke Richardson, but his removal from injured reserve clears the way for the blueliner to suit up versus the Kraken. Considering the Michigan native hasn't reached the 20-point mark in three consecutive seasons, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting a ton of offensive output by Martinez the rest of the way.

Alec Martinez
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now