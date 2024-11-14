Alec Martinez News: Taken off injured reserve

Martinez (groin) was activated off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with Seattle, per the NHL media site.

Martinez was officially deemed a game-time decision by head coach Luke Richardson, but his removal from injured reserve clears the way for the blueliner to suit up versus the Kraken. Considering the Michigan native hasn't reached the 20-point mark in three consecutive seasons, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting a ton of offensive output by Martinez the rest of the way.