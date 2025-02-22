NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 22

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Hey, remember the NHL? You know, the league that employs all those 4 Nations players? It's back in a big way on Saturday. While almost every team will be in action, there are a lot of games with early starts leaving us with seven starting at 7 p.m. EST or later - and that's where our DFS action is focused. Time to get back to it! Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are a lot of teams on the first leg of a back-to-back, which will have an impact on goaltending decisions. And there's also the injury and fatigue fallout from 4 Nations.

GOALIES

Adin Hill, VGK vs. VAN ($7,800): Hill got to kick back during the 4 Nations, so he should be well-rested Saturday. His performance has been erratic overall, but he's still posted a 2.64 GAA behind a top-five defense in shots allowed. Hill shouldn't be too busy in this matchup as the Canucks - now lacking J.T. Miller - have only managed 25.5 shots per game.

Darcy Kuemper, LOS vs. UTA ($7,800): This presumes Kuemper is back from his personal leave. But even if he isn't, David Rittich is a fine option. Kuemper with his 2.19 GAA and .918 save percentage would surely generate more enthusiasm. Either way, the Kings have only given up 25.5 shots and rank fourth on the penalty kill. At an average of 2.80 goals, the Hockey Club are right at the threshold for being bottom-10, so the matchup also isn't imposing.

VALUE PLAYS

Mark Scheifele, WPG at STL ($7,600): Scheifele has managed two points four times through his last six outings. He's also accumulated 20 power-play points this season. That latter point stands out more as the Blues maintain a 30th-ranked penalty kill.

Kent Johnson, CLM vs. CHI ($6,500): Only once in the last 10 games has Johnson failed to record a point. There's a decent chance for him to continue this form as the Blackhawks are bottom-three in GAA and shots allowed. And with San Jose off Saturday, Chicago represents the best matchup on the slate.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Bruins vs. Ducks

Pavel Zacha (C - $5,700), David Pastrnak (W - $8,500), Morgan Geekie (W - $5,600)

Shelling out for Pastrnak's salary doesn't make this stack cost-cutting, but you think he may be champing at the bit to get back on the ice? He and his linemates will be facing a Ducks team 27th in penalty-kill percentage and last in shots allowed. I grant you that both John Gibson and Lukas Dostal have played unexpectedly well this year, yet I don't know if either can continue at that level given their respective track records. This matchup still looks quite favorable to me.

Zacha has notched 12 points in his last 12 games, including four of his five power-play points on the top unit. Pastrnak is riding a 13-game scoring streak with 230 shots on the year. Getting to play with Zacha and Pastrnak has its perks as Geekie has potted eight goals over his last 13 and has already tied his personal-best of 17.

Kings vs. Hockey Club

Phillip Danault (C - $5,400), Warren Foegele (W - $5,500), Trevor Moore (W - $5,300)

If I'm going to recommend combining a line with the slate's highest salaried player, I figured I'd also offer up a stack that can save some salary. LA's second line was playing well before to the break. The Hockey Club's goaltending situation is up in the air as Karel Vejmelka is ill and Connor Ingram is dealing with an upper-body injury, so it's possible third-stringer Jaxson Stauber will be in net Saturday. There's a gamble in stacking based on that possibility, but this is a viable stack that won't put you into a cap crunch regardless who is tending goal for the other team.

Danault has produced five points from his last four games with a 6.4 shooting percentage on the season. While his career 10.2 isn't robust, it's still decidedly higher. Foegele registered 20 goals in a supplementary role with the Oilers last year and is at 14 so far with more responsibility for the Kings. He was really getting after it before the break with 20 shots over the last five. Moore had 31 goals on 244 shots last season. He's currently only at 23 points with a mere 88 pucks on net. Things seem to be changing with three points through his last four and 21 shots in the last eight.

DEFENSEMEN

Neal Pionk, WPG at STL ($5,700): Pionk has tallied 36 points, with 11 on the power play. He's done that while playing second fiddle to Josh Morrissey, who will be sitting out Saturday following an illness during the 4 Nations. That means more minutes for Pionk, including manning the point on the top man-advantage. And he'll get to do that against a Blues team that, as previously noted, ranks 30th on the penalty kill.

Alex Vlasic, CHI at CLM ($4,300): Neither Seth Jones nor Alec Martinez will be part of the next good Blackhawks roster, though the 23-year-old Vlasic should be. I'd say he's in line for a larger role down the stretch, yet he's already averaged 23:47. Vlasic has supplied three assists over his last two to give him 20 points overall. He's also blocked 106 shots since the Blackhawks often find themselves facing attacking opponents. And when Chicago is on offense, it'll be facing a Columbus side giving up 3.30 goals per game.

