Alex Killorn News: Delivers assist in loss

Killorn posted an assist in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Kings.

Killorn has a helper in each of the last two contests, but his goal drought is up to seven games. The 35-year-old forward is up to 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists), one helper shy of identically matching his production from 63 outings last year. It's taken him a bit longer in 2024-25 -- he's gotten into 79 games while adding 130 shots on net, 73 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-12 rating. Killorn will likely close out the campaign in a top-six role.