Alex Killorn News: Draws helper Sunday

Killorn logged an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Killorn has a helper in three straight contests since he snapped a five-game point drought. The 35-year-old forward set up a Sam Colangelo tally in the second period. For the season, Killorn has 18 goals, 18 assists, 131 shots on net, 74 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 80 outings. That matches his 36-point total from 2023-24, but it took him 17 more games to get to that level, so it's fair to call this a bit of a decline for the veteran.