Alex Killorn News: Hands out helper
Killorn recorded an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.
Killorn helped out on Cutter Gauthier's game-tying goal at 16:11 of the third period. This helper ended a five-game point drought for Killorn, who has stayed in a first-line role despite the recent slump. He's up to 34 points, 130 shots on net, 73 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 78 outings this season. While the offense isn't all that impressive, his leadership on the ice is valuable to the Ducks' young players.
