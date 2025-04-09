Fantasy Hockey
Alex Killorn headshot

Alex Killorn News: Hands out helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Killorn recorded an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Killorn helped out on Cutter Gauthier's game-tying goal at 16:11 of the third period. This helper ended a five-game point drought for Killorn, who has stayed in a first-line role despite the recent slump. He's up to 34 points, 130 shots on net, 73 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 78 outings this season. While the offense isn't all that impressive, his leadership on the ice is valuable to the Ducks' young players.

Alex Killorn
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
