Alex Killorn headshot

Alex Killorn News: Nets shorthanded goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Killorn scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Killorn has seven goals and two helpers over 14 outings in March. The 35-year-old got the Ducks on the board at 16:55 of the first period, tying the game at 1-1 with his first shorthanded goal since 2022-23. The veteran forward is up to 18 goals, 33 points, 122 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-10 rating over 72 appearances. He's two goals away from reaching 20 four the fourth time in six years.

