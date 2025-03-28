Alex Killorn News: Nets shorthanded goal
Killorn scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.
Killorn has seven goals and two helpers over 14 outings in March. The 35-year-old got the Ducks on the board at 16:55 of the first period, tying the game at 1-1 with his first shorthanded goal since 2022-23. The veteran forward is up to 18 goals, 33 points, 122 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-10 rating over 72 appearances. He's two goals away from reaching 20 four the fourth time in six years.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now