Alex Killorn News: Tallies in overtime loss

Killorn scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Killorn extended his point streak to four games with his first-period tally. The goal snapped an eight-game stretch without scoring for the 35-year-old forward. He's up to 19 goals and 37 points in 81 appearances this season, and he's added 134 shots on net, 75 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-12 rating.