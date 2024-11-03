Alex Vlasic News: Adds assist Saturday

Vlasic recorded an assist, two hits and four blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Vlasic saw a season-high 27:07 of ice time in the contest. He's picked up four assists over his last six games, and he now has a total of six helpers through 12 outings this season. The 23-year-old has added 10 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, nine hits and an even plus-minus rating while seeing steady top-four usage and power-play time. If Vlasic continues at this scoring pace, he's worth a look in most fantasy formats.