Alexander Romanov Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 4:37pm

Romanov (illness) won't play against Washington on Tuesday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Romanov will miss at least one game but could return for Thursday's regular-season finale versus Columbus. He has registered four goals, 20 points, 100 shots on net, 165 blocked shots and 147 hits through 64 appearances this season. Scott Perunovich will replace Romanov in Tuesday's lineup.

