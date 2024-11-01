Alexander Romanov Injury: Game-time decision

Romanov (upper body) will be a game-time call versus the Sabres on Friday, though coach Patrick Roy expects the blueliner to play, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Romanov will be back in action after missing the previous three contests due to his upper-body injury -- assuming he is given the all-clear as expected. While the 24-year-old Russian offers limited offensive upside, he's never reached the 25-point mark in his five-year NHL career, he does provide category coverage in hits and blocks, racking up 14 and 19, respectively, in seven games this year.