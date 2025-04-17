Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexander Romanov headshot

Alexander Romanov Injury: Out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Romanov (illness) isn't expected to play in the Islanders' season finale versus Columbus on Thursday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Romanov is slated to end the campaign with four goals, 20 points, 100 shots, 147 hits and 165 blocks in 64 appearances. It's the third straight season in which he's recorded at least 20 points, though he is set to finish just below the 150-hit mark after reaching that milestone in each of his previous three campaigns.

Alexander Romanov
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now