Alexander Romanov Injury: Remains out Thursday

Romanov (upper body) was not on the ice for Thursday's game-day skate and won't be in the lineup versus Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Romanov's absence, along with that of Mike Reilly (concussion) will see Isaiah George continue filling a spot on the blue line -- this time alongside Noah Dobson on the top pairing. For his part, Romanov has played in just one of the Isles' last seven contests due to his upper-body concerns. If he doesn't get back in the lineup soon, Romanov could miss the 20-point threshold for the first time in three years.