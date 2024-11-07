Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alexander Romanov headshot

Alexander Romanov Injury: Remains out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Romanov (upper body) was not on the ice for Thursday's game-day skate and won't be in the lineup versus Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Romanov's absence, along with that of Mike Reilly (concussion) will see Isaiah George continue filling a spot on the blue line -- this time alongside Noah Dobson on the top pairing. For his part, Romanov has played in just one of the Isles' last seven contests due to his upper-body concerns. If he doesn't get back in the lineup soon, Romanov could miss the 20-point threshold for the first time in three years.

Alexander Romanov
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now