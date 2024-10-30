Alexander Romanov Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Romanov (upper body) will not be in action for Wednesday's matchup with the Blue Jackets, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Romanov will be on the shelf for his third straight game due to his lingering upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old blueliner has registered just two helpers through seven outings and has yet to find the back of the net this season. Despite the slow start, Romanov should be capable of reaching the 20-point threshold for the third consecutive campaign assuming he is able to return to action sooner rather than later.