Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alexander Romanov headshot

Alexander Romanov Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Romanov (upper body) will not be in action for Wednesday's matchup with the Blue Jackets, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Romanov will be on the shelf for his third straight game due to his lingering upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old blueliner has registered just two helpers through seven outings and has yet to find the back of the net this season. Despite the slow start, Romanov should be capable of reaching the 20-point threshold for the third consecutive campaign assuming he is able to return to action sooner rather than later.

Alexander Romanov
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now