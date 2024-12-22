Fantasy Hockey
Alexander Romanov headshot

Alexander Romanov News: Provides two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Romanov notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Romanov hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in his last 15 appearances, and he missed 11 games due to various injuries and illnesses. When healthy, the 24-year-old defenseman has played in his usual top-four role. He has four assists, 27 shots on net, 66 hits, 51 blocked shots, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 23 outings. Romanov is valued for his physical play more than his offense, so he can still help in deeper fantasy formats.

Alexander Romanov
New York Islanders
