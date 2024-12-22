Alexander Romanov News: Provides two assists

Romanov notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Romanov hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in his last 15 appearances, and he missed 11 games due to various injuries and illnesses. When healthy, the 24-year-old defenseman has played in his usual top-four role. He has four assists, 27 shots on net, 66 hits, 51 blocked shots, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 23 outings. Romanov is valued for his physical play more than his offense, so he can still help in deeper fantasy formats.