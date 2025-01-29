Fantasy Hockey
Alexander Romanov headshot

Alexander Romanov News: Standout showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Romanov scored a goal on five shots, added six hits and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Romanov is in position to play a large role while Noah Dobson (lower body) and Ryan Pulock (upper body) are out. This was Romanov's third straight game on the scoresheet (two goals, two assists), and he also provides ample physicality. For the season, the 25-year-old blueliner has 13 points, 49 shots on net, 92 hits, 82 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 35 appearances. Despite missing 14 contests due to various injuries, Romanov still has a reasonable chance of surpassing the 22 points he put up in each of the last two campaigns.

