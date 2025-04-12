Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexandre Texier headshot

Alexandre Texier Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Texier (upper body) won't play against Seattle on Saturday, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Texier will miss his fourth straight game due to injury, but he hasn't been in the lineup since March 27 against Nashville. He has contributed six goals, 11 points, 50 shots on net and 20 hits across 31 appearances this season. It's unclear if Texier will be ready to play against Utah on Tuesday in the Blues' regular-season finale.

Alexandre Texier
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now