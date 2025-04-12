Alexandre Texier Injury: Not playing Saturday

Texier (upper body) won't play against Seattle on Saturday, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Texier will miss his fourth straight game due to injury, but he hasn't been in the lineup since March 27 against Nashville. He has contributed six goals, 11 points, 50 shots on net and 20 hits across 31 appearances this season. It's unclear if Texier will be ready to play against Utah on Tuesday in the Blues' regular-season finale.