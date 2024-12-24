Fantasy Hockey
Alexandre Texier News: Scores in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Texier scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Texier was up on the first line at even strength Monday, logging 15:31 of ice time, his most since Oct. 31. The 25-year-old has been scratched more often than he's played since the start of November, suiting up for just 12 of 25 games in that span, though it appears he's turning things around. He has a goal and an assist over his last two contests and is now at five points, 30 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 18 appearances this season.

