Anders Lee News: Four-game, six-point streak

Lee had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over the Senators on Thursday.

Lee has quietly delivered a four-game, six-point streak that includes one goal and five assists after struggling to deliver just three points (three goals, one assists) in his first 10 games. Strangely enough, this outburst has come since his first-line right winger Mathew Barzal got knocked our four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury. At 34, Lee's game is evolving with age, but he's still pounding pucks and bringing secondary fantasy value. His 52 shots on the season put him sixth in the NHL.