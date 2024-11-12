Andre Burakovsky News: Posts helper Tuesday

Burakovsky notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Burakovsky set up a Tye Kartye tally in the second period, which sparked the Kraken's comeback. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Burakovsky, his longest slump of the season so far. The 29-year-old winger is up to seven assists, 21 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 16 contests. His struggles on offense have seen him land in a middle-six role, and while he's still seeing power-play time, he'll need to starting putting the puck away to earn much fantasy interest.