Andreas Athanasiou News: Scores in Monday's win

Athanasiou scored a goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Spencer Knight's 41-save effort will get the headlines here, but Athanasiou also picked up his first goal in two games since returning to the NHL ranks. The 30-year-old stretched the Blackhawks' lead to 4-1 in the third period with a goal against one of his former teams. It was his first point in seven NHL outings this season, and he's added eight shots on net, five hits and six blocked shots. Athanasiou may have some streaming appeal if he can make his way onto the top line, but there's not much to like if he sticks in the bottom six -- he centered the third line in Monday's contest.