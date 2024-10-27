Andrew Copp News: One and one in loss

Copp scored his fourth goal of the season and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.

Copp registered the secondary helper on J.T. Compher's first-period marker before scoring an even-strength goal in the middle frame. Furthermore, Copp garnered two PIM, two shots, one block and a plus-1 rating in 16:44 of ice time. Copp is currently filling a second-line role, and his ice time Sunday was a season high. The left-shot forward has produced four goals and two assists through nine games.