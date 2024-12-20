NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 20

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are seven games in the NHL on Friday. Of the 14 teams in action, only the Blues and Avs also played Thursday. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. STL ($8,300): Bobrovsky has won six of his last seven starts and is 15-6-1 with a 2.89 GAA and .892 save percentage overall. He should be able to pick up a win facing a St. Louis side only averaging 2.55 goals per game.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. NYR ($7,900): Oettinger gets a great matchup against a struggling Rangers team that's lost 13 of their last 14 games. He struggled Wednesday against Toronto as he was pulled after two periods as he allowed four goals on only 12 shots. Oettinger has been great on the season with a 16-8-0 record complemented by a 2.43 GAA and .909 save percentage and will be motivated on Friday to make up for his most recent effort.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Patrick Kane, DET vs. MON ($5,200): Kane is on a two-game point streak after going scoreless the previous nine, putting him at four goals and nine assists - with five of those points coming on the power play. He's also skating even-strength alongside Alex DeBrincat and Andrew Copp. Kane makes for a decent pick based on a lower salary and him getting back on track offensively.

Jack Quinn, BUF vs. TOR ($3,900): Quinn has only managed seven points through 26 games this season, though produced his best performance Sunday when he scored a pair of goals - including one on the man-advantage - and added five shots. He's also averaged 17:49 across his last two appearances.

Vladimir Tarasenko, DET vs. MON ($4,700): Tarasenko is skating on Detroit's lead line alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. He's gone without a point from his last five games, but notched two goals and two assists over his previous four outings.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs at Sabres

William Nylander (W - $7,700), Auston Matthews (C - $8,600), Mitch Marner (W - $7,700)

The Leafs' top trio is capable of going off at any point. Marner is tied for eighth in the league with 42 points. Nylander isn't far behind with 20 goals and 13 assists while Matthews has racked up 22 points in only 23 games. This line could easily combine for 10 points against the slumping Sabres.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals

Seth Jarvis (W - $6,800), Sebastian Aho (C - $7,500), Eric Robinson (W - $4,300)

Carolina's lead line has been switched up with Robinson recently joining. Aho is at nine goals and 24 assists overall, including points in six of his last seven games. Jarvis has slowed down with only one assist from his last four, though has registered 19 points through 24 appearances - including 11 on the power play. Robinson got back on the scoresheet Tuesday with a helper and previously potted three goals across a four-game stretch. This group will help you save salary should you be looking to use a second complete line.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at ANA ($7,400): Makar leads all NHL defensemen with 40 points after racking up 90 last season. He's the best defenseman available Friday and well worth his salary.

Mikhail Sergachev, UTA at MIN ($6,000): Sergachev has notched two goals and five assists in his last six games. The move to Utah has helped his career as he's posted 23 points while averaging a career-high of 25:38.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. TOR ($5,800): Dahlin returns to action Friday after missing seven games. Before being sidelined, he didn't produce a point in his last four outings. Dahlin had six goals and 13 assists across 21 appearances before that scoreless streak, with eight of those points coming on the power play.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.