Anthony Cirelli News: Goal streak now at five games

Cirelli scored twice and had eight shots Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Both goals were off rebounds from in tight. Cirelli is on a five-game goal streak (six goals, two assists), and he has eight goals and 13 assists in 19 games this season. He has been underestimated since his junior days and proving to all that he's more than a shutdown pivot. Cirelli is almost halfway to his career-high 45 points, which he set last season in 79 games. And this season, he has also stepped up his game at the circle, and he's on his way to his first 600 face-off win season.