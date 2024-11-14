Anthony Cirelli News: Nets 100th NHL goal

Cirelli scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg.

He made is 3-0 early in the second period on a redirection of a shot by Victor Hedman. It was Cirelli's 100th NHL goal. He remains on a career pace with 14 points in 15 games, but the goal was just his third of the season and first on the power play. Cirelli's 13.6 shooting percentage this season is right in line with his career average of 13.4, but he's passing a lot more than ever before. And he's well on his way toward smashing his career mark of 45 points set in 2023-24.