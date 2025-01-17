Anthony Cirelli News: Power-play goal in shootout win
Cirelli scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.
Cirelli tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. The 27-year-old center has three goals and one assist over his last five contests as he continues to make a larger impact than ever on offense this season. He's up to 18 goals, 19 helpers, five power-play points, 89 shots and a plus-18 rating through 42 appearances. Cirelli figures to play on the second line at even strength while seeing big minutes in all situations.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now