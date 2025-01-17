Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Cirelli News: Power-play goal in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Cirelli scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.

Cirelli tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. The 27-year-old center has three goals and one assist over his last five contests as he continues to make a larger impact than ever on offense this season. He's up to 18 goals, 19 helpers, five power-play points, 89 shots and a plus-18 rating through 42 appearances. Cirelli figures to play on the second line at even strength while seeing big minutes in all situations.

Anthony Cirelli
Tampa Bay Lightning
