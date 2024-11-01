Artemi Panarin News: Opens scoring in win

Panarin scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Panarin put the Rangers on the board at 3:03 of the first period. The next goal came nearly 40 minutes later when Alexis Lafreniere doubled the Rangers' lead. Panarin saw an eight-game point streak snapped against the Capitals on Tuesday, but he's been tough to keep quiet this year. The star winger has seven goals, 16 points, 34 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 10 appearances. That scoring pace is similar to what he showed in a 49-goal, 120-point regular season in 2023-24, so perhaps regression won't be too harsh on Panarin's production this season.