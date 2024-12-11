Artemi Panarin News: Produces power-play helper

Panarin logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Panarin saw a four-game point streak snapped in a 2-1 loss to the Chicago on Monday. He bounced back with a first-period assist Wednesday, setting up Mika Zibanejad on the opening goal. Panarin is now at 15 goals, 20 helpers, 12 power-play points, 93 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 28 appearances this season. He continues to be among the Rangers' most reliable players while filling a top-six role.