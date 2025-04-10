Fantasy Hockey
Artemi Panarin

Artemi Panarin News: Twelve points in last seven games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 10:10pm

Panarin had two goals and an assist in a 9-2 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Panarin is on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (three goals, two assists), and he has 12 points, including six goals, and 24 shots in his last seven games. This is Panarin's eighth straight season where he has put up better than a point-per-game. And he's also 19th on the active player point list with 868 (302 goals, 566 assists) in 748 games. Panarin will play a huge role in the Rangers final three contests. The team still has a slim chance at a postseason berth, and he's the kind of player who will put his mates on his back on that quest.

Artemi Panarin
New York Rangers

