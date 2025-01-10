Barrett Hayton News: Tallies go-ahead goal

Hayton scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 2-1 in over the Sharks.

Hayton was demoted from the top line Friday, instead playing on the second line. It still worked out, as he scored with 1:32 left in the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. Hayton has just two points over his last seven outings and a total of 18 points, 59 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 41 contests overall. Moving down the lineup isn't great for his fantasy value, though that could change if he picks up the scoring pace in the second half of the campaign.