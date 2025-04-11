Boone Jenner News: Scores game-winner on power play

Jenner scored a power-play goal on six shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Jenner's tally at 6:42 of the third period gave the Blue Jackets' their first lead of the game, and it was enough for the win. Following his six-game point streak from March 21 to April 3, the 31-year-old entered a three-game slump before snapping it Thursday. He's up to seven goals, 19 points, 62 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-2 rating across 22 appearances this season.