NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 15

Tuesday has 10 games scheduled, including six starting in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. EDT window, two getting underway at 8:00 p.m., one beginning at 9:00 p.m. and one puck drop at 10:30 p.m. All game lines and odds below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Ottawa (vs. Chicago), Minnesota (vs. Anaheim), St. Louis (vs. Utah), Toronto (at Buffalo) and Tampa Bay (vs. Florida) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for the Maple Leafs-Sabres and Blue Jackets-Flyers matchups is 6.5 goals, while the Chicago-Senators contest expects 6.0 goals. The rest of the contests anticipate 5.5 goals. Don't forget to check RotoWire's news updates throughout the day because teams have been resting star players frequently down the stretch.

GOALIES

Anthony Stolarz, TOR at BUF ($8,100): Stolarz has a 1.56 GAA and a .941 save percentage during his seven-game winning streak. He has stopped 175 of 186 shots while earning two shutouts over that stretch. As a member of the Maple Leafs, Stolarz hasn't faced Buffalo, but he has gone 3-0-1 with a 1.47 GAA and a .953 save percentage against the Sabres in four previous outings.

Jet Greaves, CBJ at PHI ($7,400): Greaves has turned aside 90 of 93 shots during his three-game winning spree. He has won five of his nine NHL appearances in 2024-25 while posting a 2.22 GAA and a .926 save percentage. Greaves made 37 saves in a 6-2 victory over the Flyers last season.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN vs. ANA ($8,200): Kaprizov has two goals, two assists and 14 shots in three outings after missing 28 games due to a lower-body injury. He has accounted for six goals, three assists and 27 shots across a five-game point streak against the Ducks, including three goals and three helpers in two contests this season.

Tim Stutzle, OTT vs. CHI ($6,800): Stutzle erupted for two goals and three points in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Philadelphia after earning one assist in eight previous games. He has two goals, seven shots and one helper in his last three appearances versus Chicago.

Brandon Hagel, TBL vs. FLA ($6,200): Hagel has earned one goal and seven assists across his four-game point spree. Over that span, he has three straight multi-assist efforts, two power-play helpers and six shots. Hagel has two goals and five points in his last six outings against the Panthers.

Morgan Geekie, BOS vs. NJD ($6,000): Geekie is a solid alternative if red-hot linemate David Pastrnak's cap hit of $8,800 is too pricey. The 26-year-old Geekie has eight goals, 19 shots and 10 assists during his 10-game point spree. He has two goals, five shots and one helper in his last two appearances versus New Jersey.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs at Sabres

John Tavares (C - $7,100), William Nylander (W - $7,600), Pontus Holmberg (W - $3,200)

Tavares has notched two goals on 14 shots and two assists across his four-game point streak. He has amassed 11 markers and 18 points in his past 13 outings. Nylander has registered three goals, five points and 13 shots in his last six matches. Following his promotion to the top six, Holmberg lit the lamp in Sunday's 4-1 triumph over Carolina. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside if he finds the scoresheet again.

Toronto's second line has plenty of offensive potential for Tuesday's slate. Tavares and Nylander have four goals and five assists in two games versus Buffalo this season.

Blue Jackets at Flyers

Sean Monahan (C - $5,500), Kirill Marchenko (W - $5,700), Boone Jenner (W - $5,600)

Monahan has filled the stat sheet with two goals, six shots, three assists, five blocks and two power-play points over his four-game point spree. Marchenko has two helpers (one on the power play) and 10 shots in his last three appearances. Jenner has one helper, seven shots and three blocks in three contests heading into Tuesday night's action.

Columbus' top line could be a tremendous value option if Monahan continues his productive play and his linemates heat up offensively.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. CHI ($6,000): Chabot has heated up in April, compiling two goals, seven assists, 12 shots and six blocks during a five-game point spree. His category coverage makes him an intriguing option for Tuesday's slate.

Morgan Rielly, TOR at BUF ($5,400): Rielly contributed three assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over Carolina, giving him six helpers, eight shots and 15 blocks over his last five outings. He has collected eight assists and 14 shots in his past nine games versus Buffalo.

