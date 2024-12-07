Fantasy Hockey
Brad Marchand headshot

Brad Marchand News: Sets team record for clutch play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Marchand scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

He tied the game 3-3 at 14:38 of the third, capping a two-goal comeback for Boston, which was down 3-1 to start the period. Marchand's goal marked the 15th time he scored a tying goal in the final 10 minutes of the third. That tied Ray Bourque for the most goals in Bruins history in the same situation. Marchand is on a three-game, four-point streak (three goals, one assist) with seven shots, one hit and one block. He also has eight points, including six goals, in his last nine games. Marchand's game is starting to warm up.

