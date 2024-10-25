Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brady Skjei headshot

Brady Skjei News: Scores go-ahead goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Skjei scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two PIM and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Skjei has a goal and an assist over his last two games. The 30-year-old defenseman had some struggles on defense before making up for those lapses with the game-winning goal at 13:07 of the third period. He's at three points, 24 shots on net, nine blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating over seven outings this season. Skjei and Roman Josi were paired together Friday, though head coach Andrew Brunette may occasionally move Skjei back to the second pairing.

Brady Skjei
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News