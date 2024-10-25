Brady Skjei News: Scores go-ahead goal

Skjei scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two PIM and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Skjei has a goal and an assist over his last two games. The 30-year-old defenseman had some struggles on defense before making up for those lapses with the game-winning goal at 13:07 of the third period. He's at three points, 24 shots on net, nine blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating over seven outings this season. Skjei and Roman Josi were paired together Friday, though head coach Andrew Brunette may occasionally move Skjei back to the second pairing.