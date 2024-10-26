Brady Skjei News: Sets up overtime tally

Skjei produced an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Skjei extended his point streak to three games when he fed Jonathan Marchessault for the game-winning goal in overtime. The 30-year-old Skjei has two goals and two assists over eight contests this season. The defenseman has added 26 shots on net, nine blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating. While he's been listed as a third-pairing defenseman, Skjei functions as the No. 2 blueliner behind Roman Josi in Nashville.