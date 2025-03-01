Brandon Montour News: Goal, assist in win

Montour scored a goal on three shots and dealt an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Montour set up an Oliver Bjorkstrand goal in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third. Over his previous seven games, Montour had been limited to one assist. The 30-year-old defenseman was pretty consistent up to the holiday break, but his offense has come in smaller bursts over the last couple of months. For the season, he's at 11 goals, 19 helpers, 171 shots on net, 74 blocked shots, 64 hits and a minus-11 rating through 60 outings. He should be able to surpass last season's 33-point effort over 66 regular-season contests with the Panthers.