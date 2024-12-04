Brandon Tanev News: Ends scoring slump

Tanev scored a goal with his lone shot in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes. He also added two hits and three blocked shots.

Tanev found twine for the first time since Nov. 14, when he scored in a 3-1 win over the Blackhawks. The 32-year-old winger has been trending in the right direction after going pointless in four games between Nov. 17 and Nov. 25, and he's now recorded one goal and two assists in his last four appearances. Tanev is up to 11 points across 26 games, and he remains on pace to reach the 30-point plateau, something he's achieved just once in his 10-year career.