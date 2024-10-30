Brandt Clarke News: Distributes three more helpers

Clarke produced three assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

One of Clarke's helpers came on the power play. The 21-year-old is attempting to launch himself to star status quickly -- he has earned a goal and six helpers during his four-game point streak. Overall, he's at one goal, 10 assists, 21 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 11 contests. He's tied with Josh Morrissey for fourth in points by defensemen this season, trailing only Cale Makar (19), Neal Pionk (12) and Alex Pietrangelo (12).