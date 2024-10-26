Brandt Clarke News: Gets first goal of season

Clarke scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 win over Utah on Saturday.

He got his first goal of 2024-25 during a second-period power play for the Kings. Clarke has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games and seven, including six assists, in nine contests this season. His six helpers have him tied with Anze Kopitar for the team lead. Clarke had a game-high four blocks Saturday, and he has 10 in his last four games. The 21-year-old is working to demonstrate that he's more than simply an offensive specialist. That's a work in progress, but so far, so good.