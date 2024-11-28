Brayden Point News: Gifted hat trick Wednesday

Point scored three goals, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

The 28-year-old struck twice in the first period to give the Bolts a 2-0 lead, but Point had very little to do with the goal that gave him his fifth career hat trick. With the score tied 3-3 midway through the third, Point cleared the puck out of the Tampa Bay end by chipping it off the boards and down the ice, but when Washington goalie Charlie Lindgren went to handle it, he inadvertently backhanded it into his own net. Point is riding a wave of good puck luck right now, though -- in five games since returning from a lower-body injury, he's erupted for seven goals on only 16 shots.