Brayden Point News: Point streak reaches eight games

Point scored a goal and took two shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.

Point has been on fire of late and his third-period goal pushed his impressive streak to eight games, a span in which he's racked up six goals and 12 assists while posting a plus-five rating. He's likely to regress at some point, though, as his 28.6 shooting percentage during the streak isn't sustainable, but there's no question the 28-year-old is going through a sizzling stretch in December. Over the course of the full season, Point has racked up 39 points (22 goals, 17 helpers) in 27 games, and he could reach the 90-point plateau for a third straight campaign if he keeps up this level of production for a few more weeks.