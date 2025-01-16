Brayden Point News: Retakes first-line role

Point (coach's decision) was back in his customary first-line role ahead of Thursday's matchup with Anaheim, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Point was held out of Tuesday's clash with the Bruins after missing a team meeting but it appears he is back in head coach Jon Cooper's good graces. The 28-year-old center is on pace to reach the 90-point threshold for the third straight season and could set a new career-best in power-play points after having already racked up 12 goals and eight helpers with the man advantage.