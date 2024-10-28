Brayden Point News: Six goals in nine games

Point had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators on Monday.

Point has nine points, including six goals, in nine games, and he's put up points in seven of those contests. That's exactly the kind of consistency you need in fantasy, especially in head-to-head and weekly formats. His 37.5 shooting percentage is going to regress, but that's OK. Point has scored 97 goals in his last two seasons and recorded at least 90 points in each of those campaigns, and that's what we expect for 2024-25.