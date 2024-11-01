Brayden Point News: Strikes on power play

Point scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Point has found the scoresheet in four straight games, earning three goals and three assists in that span. The center continues to be consistent in a top-line role for the Lightning this season, offering a finishing touch and playmaking in nearly equal measure. He has seven goals, five assists, 19 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 11 appearances. Point has exceeded 40 goals and 40 assists on three occasions each over his first eight seasons, and he's well on his way to those marks again in 2024-25.