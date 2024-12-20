Brock Faber News: Playing Friday

Faber (upper body) will play Friday versus Utah, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Faber was hit by a puck Wednesday against the Panthers and there was some question as to whether or not he would be healthy enough to play Friday. Faber had a big rookie season last year, tallying eight goals and adding 39 assists in 82 regular-season games. He has slumped a bit this season with only three goals and 17 points in 32 contests, but did have assists in three straight games before the Panthers held him off the scoresheet Wednesday.